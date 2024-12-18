JACK: Siddu Jonnalagadda coming with an entertainer on April 10th

Star Boy Siddu Jonnalagadda who gained stardom gradually with his talent, is coming with action entertainer “Jack.” The film has raised curiosity with its first look and regular shoot updates. Today, the makers dropped the much-awaited update.

Jack comes with the tagline ‘Konchem Crack’ and will be releasing worldwide in theatres on April 10th, 2025. This is the perfect date for the fun entertainer, and the ‘DJ Tillu’ actor is set to entertain with a tailor-made role.

The blockbuster director, ‘Bommarillu’ Bhaskar, is wielding the megaphone.

Bommarillu Bhaskar and Siddu Jonnalagadda are exploring a never-before-attempted genre in a unique way. This crazy combination is bringing a super fun entertainer.

The film also stars Prakash Raj, Naresh and Brahmaji in key roles. Siddu Jonnalagadda’s comedic timing is impeccable, and with the inclusion of these talented actors, the film is set to be massively entertaining.

Achu Rajamani has provided fantastic tunes for the film. Vaishnavi Chaitanya is playing the female lead. The film is backed by the BVSN Prasad under popular production house Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra.