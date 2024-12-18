Dil Raju takes oath as FDC Chairman

Popular producer and distributor Dil Raju is celebrating his birthday today. On the occasion, he has taken oath as the Telangana Film Development Corporation Chairman. The Telangana government has appointed Dil Raju as the TFDC Chairman recently. Dil Raju earlier worked as the President for Telugu Film Chamber and his tenure as President got completed recently.

Dil Raju will host a party on his birthday today and he will fly to USA along with the team of Game Changer. The grand pre-release event of Game Changer will take place in Dallas on December 21st. The team is also planning to release the next single in the event. Game Changer is a political drama directed by Shankar. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are the lead actors and the film releases on January 10th, 2025.