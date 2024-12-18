x
Buzz: Atlee and Vijay Sethupathi to Team up

Published on December 18, 2024 by nymisha

Buzz: Atlee and Vijay Sethupathi to Team up

Atlee is one of the top directors of Indian cinema. He is occupied with several projects. Apart from his directorials, he is also co-producing films. Atlee and Murad Khetani are producing Baby John featuring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. The film is the remake of Theri and it hits the screens during the Christmas season. As per the latest update, Atlee will soon join hands with critically acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi very soon.

Atlee and Murad Khetani will direct this straight Tamil film and the film starts rolling from March next year. Vijay Sethupathi has given his nod for the film. The makers will make an official announcement about the film very soon and the director’s name will be announced soon. Atlee will next direct Salman Khan in his next film and the shoot commences next year.

