Home > Movie News

Neha Shetty to sizzle in Pawan Kalyan’s OG

Published on December 18, 2024 by nymisha

The shoot of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film OG is taking place in Thailand from the past few days. The portions without Pawan Kalyan are canned. A song on Neha Shetty is shot currently in Thailand. It is unclear if Pawan Kalyan will feature in the song or if his portions will be added soon. This is a golden opportunity for Neha Shetty. The actress was the leading lady in DJ Tillu but she could not cash the craze. She played the leading lady in Gangs of Godavari but the film bombed badly.

The special song in OG is a golden opportunity for Neha Shetty. The shoot of OG is expected to be wrapped up soon and the film releases next year. Pawan Kalyan will complete the pending shoot of OG early next year. Sujeeth is the director and DVV Entertainments are the producers. Thaman is the music director and Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady in this gangster drama that is set in the backdrop of Mumbai. OG is carrying huge expectations.

