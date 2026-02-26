Vishnu Vinyasam is relatable and a comical treat – Sree Vishnu

Sree Vishnu became King of Entertainment for Telugu Cinema with his known relatable characters and impeccable comic timing. His upcoming film, Vishnu Vinyasam has created good anticipation among audiences with songs and teaser. The bookings have been appreciable and the actor interacted with press today.

He stated that he is extremely happy and confident with the film. He shared that he immediately started the film upon hearing to the idea and script from writer-director Yadunaath Maruthi Rao. He stated that the film will be a 2 hours non-stop hilarious entertainer that will be a comical blast to everyone.

Sree Vishnu called it a highly relatable film and he praised Nayan Sarika, the leading lady, for her great commitment to the character. He shared that even though it would appear as a dominating character, he stated that his chemistry with her and Satya will be hilarious to watch out for.

He further mentioned that producer Sumanth G Naidu provided everything that they have asked for and movie will be a complete and thorough entertainer. Vishnu Vinyasam being a situational comedy, he stated it as a wholesome film from him and team. Movie is releasing on 27th February worldwide