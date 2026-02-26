x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Vishnu Vinyasam is relatable and a comical treat – Sree Vishnu

Published on February 26, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
CM Revanth Orders 100 ‘Telangana Public Schools’ Across State, Pushes AI, Breakfast Scheme and Fee Regulation
image
Vishnu Vinyasam is relatable and a comical treat – Sree Vishnu
image
Venky, Kalyan Ram, Anil Ravipudi’s Film Announced
image
Rai Rai Raa Raa Gears Up To Ignite Peddi Buzz
image
Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant Issued Against IPS Officer Sunil Naik in Raghurama Custodial Torture Case

Vishnu Vinyasam is relatable and a comical treat – Sree Vishnu

Sree Vishnu became King of Entertainment for Telugu Cinema with his known relatable characters and impeccable comic timing. His upcoming film, Vishnu Vinyasam has created good anticipation among audiences with songs and teaser. The bookings have been appreciable and the actor interacted with press today.

He stated that he is extremely happy and confident with the film. He shared that he immediately started the film upon hearing to the idea and script from writer-director Yadunaath Maruthi Rao. He stated that the film will be a 2 hours non-stop hilarious entertainer that will be a comical blast to everyone.

Sree Vishnu called it a highly relatable film and he praised Nayan Sarika, the leading lady, for her great commitment to the character. He shared that even though it would appear as a dominating character, he stated that his chemistry with her and Satya will be hilarious to watch out for.

He further mentioned that producer Sumanth G Naidu provided everything that they have asked for and movie will be a complete and thorough entertainer. Vishnu Vinyasam being a situational comedy, he stated it as a wholesome film from him and team. Movie is releasing on 27th February worldwide

Next CM Revanth Orders 100 ‘Telangana Public Schools’ Across State, Pushes AI, Breakfast Scheme and Fee Regulation Previous Venky, Kalyan Ram, Anil Ravipudi’s Film Announced
else

TRENDING

image
Vishnu Vinyasam is relatable and a comical treat – Sree Vishnu
image
Venky, Kalyan Ram, Anil Ravipudi’s Film Announced
image
Rai Rai Raa Raa Gears Up To Ignite Peddi Buzz

Latest

image
CM Revanth Orders 100 ‘Telangana Public Schools’ Across State, Pushes AI, Breakfast Scheme and Fee Regulation
image
Vishnu Vinyasam is relatable and a comical treat – Sree Vishnu
image
Venky, Kalyan Ram, Anil Ravipudi’s Film Announced
image
Rai Rai Raa Raa Gears Up To Ignite Peddi Buzz
image
Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant Issued Against IPS Officer Sunil Naik in Raghurama Custodial Torture Case

Most Read

image
CM Revanth Orders 100 ‘Telangana Public Schools’ Across State, Pushes AI, Breakfast Scheme and Fee Regulation
image
Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant Issued Against IPS Officer Sunil Naik in Raghurama Custodial Torture Case
image
AP Liquor Scam: Muppidi Avinash Reddy Surrenders Before SIT in Vijayawada

Related Articles

Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event