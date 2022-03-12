Vishnu Vishal-starrer ‘FIR’ releases on OTT

After a successful theatrical release, director Manu Anand’s critically acclaimed action thriller ‘FIR’, featuring actor Vishnu Vishal and Gautham Vasudev Menon in the lead, has now been released on Prime Video.

Produced under the banner of actor Vishnu Vishal’s production house, VV Studioz, the action thriller boasts of a big star cast including actresses Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson and Reba Monica John.

The film, which released on February 11, did exceptionally well in theatres. In fact, it entered its fourth week doing brisk business.

The film, released on Prime Video on Wednesday and is also available in Telugu.

The action-packed thriller revolves around a chemical engineer Irfan (played by Vishnu Vishal) whose life goes for a toss after authorities suspect him to be a much-wanted terrorist. What Irfan does next is what the film is all about.