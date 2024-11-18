x
Home > Movie News

Vishwak Sen’s bold statement about Mechanic Rocky

Published on November 18, 2024 by nymisha

Vishwak Sen is one Tollywood actor who makes controversial statements before the release of his every film. The actor is busy promoting his upcoming movie Mechanic Rocky that is gearing up for release this Friday. During the pre-release event of the film, Vishwak Sen thanked his fans for the long support and he also made a statement about the film. “Should I throw a challenge for every film? I have watched Mechanic Rocky recently. If this film doesn’t fare well, I will walk without my shirt around Jubilee Hills Checkpost and I will vacate my Jubilee Hills residence. I will not make such statements. Leave about the result, I will wear my shirt and I will stay in Jubilee Hills house” told Vishwak.

He also said that he would continue doing films even after delivering flops. He recalled the words from Ravi Teja’s Neninthe film directed by Puri Jagannadh. “I know only Cinema Cinema Cinema. We worked hard for Mechanic Rocky. From Falknama Das till today, my fans have been my greatest support. I thank my fans for giving me this life. Mechanic Rocky is a mass entertainer directed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi and produced by Ram Talluri’s SRT Entertainments. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Shraddha Srinath are the leading ladies in this mass entertainer.

