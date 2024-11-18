x
Home > Movie News

Mega Family away from Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer

Published on November 18, 2024 by nymisha

Mega Family away from Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer

The entire nation is talking about the most anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule and the trailer of the film was launched in a grand manner in Patna last night. The trailer gained positive reception from the fans and industry circles. None from the Mega family posted or promoted the trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Several Tollywood actors, directors and filmmakers lauded the film through their social media pages but Mega family is extremely calm. Chiranjeevi has been quite active on Twitter and he has been posting about several films but he too did not post anything about Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The hard work of Allu Arjun and the vision of Sukumar are visible in every frame of the trailer. Crowds gathered in huge numbers for the trailer launch event in Patna. The trailer lives up to the huge expectations and now all eyes are focused on the opening numbers and the performance of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is eyeing a grand release on December 5th across the globe. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Pushpa 2: The Rule and Rashmika is the leading lady. Devi Sri Prasad scored the music and several music directors are working on the background score.

