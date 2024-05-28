x
Home > Movie News

Vishwak Sen’s Emotional Bonding with Balayya

Vishwak Sen’s Emotional Bonding with Balayya

It is known that Nandamuri Balakrishna shares a close and emotional bonding with young actors like Vishwak Sen and Siddhu Jonnalagadda. They hang out with the veteran actor during their breaks and Vishwak Sen revealed the same several times. Balayya attended the pre-release event of Vishwak Sen’s Gangs of Godavari as Chief Guest and the young actor explained about his emotional connection with Balayya after he had an injury on the sets of the film. Vishwak Sen got injured during a fight practice on the sets of Gangs of Godavari and he lost control and landed down from a lorry on the sets. He felt that he had leg fractures on the sets.

“After the accident, I went to the hospital and I was fine. It is the blessing and love of my fans. I received a call from Balayya garu and he spoke for 15 minutes. I could not express much but I was crying. There would be a loudness in the voice of Balayya garu generally but he was feeling bad for me and was in a low tone. He said that he was worried. I cried so much and Balayya garu was the man who shared his concern apart from my family. Love you Balayya garu” told Vishwak Sen. Gangs of Godavari is slated for release this Friday and is directed by Krishna Chaitanya. It is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Neha Shetty, Anjali are the leading ladies.

