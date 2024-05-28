Gangs of Godavari has all the makings of a blockbuster: Nandamuri Balakrishna

Vishwak Sen, who’s rediscovering himself as a performer with every film, is teaming up with Anjali and Neha Sshetty for Gangs of Godavari, an intense gangster drama directed by Krishna Chaitanya. Yuvan Shankar Raja scores the music. Produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas and presented by Srikara Studios, the film is set for a release on May 31.

Ahead of its release, the film’s grand pre-release event was organised today in the presence of Nandamuri Balakrishna, while also honouring legendary actor, politician NTR on his 101st birth anniversary.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, while launching the song Giri Giri at the event, wished the team and shared, “I take this opportunity to remember and pay a tribute to my father NTR on his 101st anniversary, today is a festival for many. I am wishing a hit to the producers of Gangs of Godavari – Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya – ahead of the release. The banner is encouraging many talents.”

“Vishwak Sen is like a brother to me, we are very familiar in nature and he has a mad passion about films. Both of us try to offer something new with every film. Gangs of Godavari is an exciting title. I wish the director Krishna Chaitanya the very best. Anjali and Neha Shetty are extremely promising actresses and I’m sure they would’ve done a great job. Right with the trailer, Gangs of Godavari has all the makings of a blockbuster. The film is a complete entertainer with all the ingredients in the right measure,” he added.

Vishwak Sen said that Gangs of Godavari was an important film in my career. “I experienced great pain during the making when I was injured and Nandamuri Balakrishna consoled me like a family member. The film began with a tribute to NTR and we’re hosting this event on his birth anniversary today. It has been exactly five years since Falaknuma Das released and I’m happy to have silenced all odds in this journey with the help of my fans.”

“Gangs of Godavari quenched my thirst as a performer and I can’t thank Krishna Chaitanya enough for imagining me as Rathna. Sithara Entertainments is the best banner in my career, Naga Vamsi garu is a great producer and I’m not sure if I’ll be this comfortable on a set again. We worked on the film with honesty, it has violence for a reason. Rathna will make you laugh, cry and have terrific recall value. I have always been a big fan of Yuvan Shankar Raja, he has provided a great score. I didn’t even think twice about confirming Anjali for the film, I’ve been a big fan of hers since Karthik Subbaraj’s Iraivi. After Radhika, Bujji will be landmark role in Neha’s career like Ramya Krishna’s Neelambari in Narasimha.”

Gangs of Godavari’s director Krishna Chaitanya stated, “We kickstarted the film’s promotions with an NTR poster. His blessings have been there with us all along. I thank Balakrishna garu for gracing our event. I am grateful to my parents, producers and the team of Gangs of Godavari. Yuvan Shankar Raja’s score is an asset to the film. Navin Nooli, the editor, is my backbone, so is my cinematographer Anith. Neha Shetty and Anjali have strong characters. Vishwak Sen is a brother, Lankala Rathna is a pathbreaking, entertaining character.”

Star producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi mentioned, “NTR has been a huge influence in the journey of Sithara Entertainments and it is our pleasure to host Balakrishna garu today. Vishwak Sen’s career will be discussed before and after Gangs of Godavari. Neha Shetty’s de-glam role as Rathna’s wife is exactly the opposite to Radhika in DJ Tillu. Anjali has an explosive screen presence. Gangs of Godavari is a terrific effort with commendable performances. Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music will be a major highlight in addition to Navin Nooli’s editing.”

Actress Neha Sshetty added, “Balakrishna has always supported young talent. Sithara Entertainments has been a home away from home. The film is going to be a feast for all. Krishna Chaitanya has always told me that action speaks louder than words and I’m sure Gangs of Godavari will resonate with crowds. Vishwak Sen has been a supportive co-star and it was a delight working with him. I enjoyed performing alongside Anjali in a handful of sequences. We gave it our everything and I’m sure of its prospects at the box office.”

Anjali, who plays a crucial role in Gangs of Godavari, shared, “It was wonderful to meet Balakrishna today. He’s a sweetheart and I thoroughly enjoyed being paired with him in Dictator. Gangs of Godavari is a significant film in my career, Ratnamala is a character I’ll always cherish. It pushed my limits as a performer. I am thankful to Krishna Chaitanya for choosing me. I was very comfortable working with Vishwak and Neha Sshetty. The film will be an action-packed, high voltage entertainer and a riot in theatres.”