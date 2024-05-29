x
Balakrishna and Vishwak Sen multi-starrer on Cards

Published on May 29, 2024 by ratnasri

Balakrishna and Vishwak Sen multi-starrer on Cards

Young actors like Vishwak Sen, Adivi Sesh and Siddhu Jonnalagadda share a great bonding with veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. Balayya attended the pre-release event of Vishwak Sen’s upcoming film Gangs of Godavari that is slated for Friday release. During his speech Balakrishna announced there is a multi-starrer planned with Vishwak Sen and it will be announced at the right time. It is clear that the duo will team up for a film soon. Balakrishna has several films lined up and he will work with Boyapati Srinu after the release of NBK109.

Vishwak Sen has three films lined up and he will shoot for these films this year. On the other hand, the trailer of Gangs of Godavari caught everyone’s attention and the film is high on expectations. Krishna Chaitanya is the director and Neha Shetty, Anjali are the leading ladies. S Naga Vamsi produced this mass entertainer.

Next Nag Ashwin's message for Elon Musk Previous Gangs of Godavari has all the makings of a blockbuster: Nandamuri Balakrishna
