Vishwambara big Update to arrive in March

There is a huge confusion surrounding Megastar’s upcoming film Vishwambara and there are lot of ongoing speculations about the film. The release of Vishwambara has been pushed and there are strong talks that the film will not hit the screens during summer. The makers are currently busy finalizing the release date. Zee Studios is holding talks and the discussions are going on about the digital deal. If the deal is closed, the makers would go ahead and announce the release date as per the streaming slot suggested by Zee Studios.

A clarity is expected in March and the release date will be announced in March. Vishwambara is expected to have a July release as per the current update. The film said to be a socio-fantasy film is directed by Vassistha and the film has Trisha as the leading lady. UV Creations are the producers and the shoot is in the final stages. A major budget of Vishwambara is allocated for the VFX work. After the teaser received poor response, the teams are re-working on the graphics. MM Keeravani is scoring the music for this big-budget attempt.