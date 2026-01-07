Vizag Steel Plant Will Not Be Privatised, Says Nara Lokesh

Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has dismissed rumours about the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. He said the plant will remain a public sector unit and urged people not to believe false propaganda.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam after appearing in court, Lokesh made it clear that not even a single acre of steel plant land will be given to private parties or diverted for other purposes. He said the focus is on running the plant at full capacity and strengthening it through collective effort. With speculation around the Vizag Steel Plant gaining momentum in recent weeks, Lokesh’s statement comes as a strong reassurance to workers and residents of the region. He called upon all stakeholders to cooperate in strengthening the plant instead of spreading unnecessary fear.

On water disputes between the Telugu states, Lokesh said water issues should not be politicised. He clarified that Andhra Pradesh is lifting only surplus floodwater after it enters the state and is not harming any Telangana projects. He questioned objections to using water that would otherwise flow into the sea.

Lokesh also remarked on the Visakhapatnam airport issue. He said that while anyone can take credit for the airport, the previous government should also take responsibility for driving Amar Raja out and reclaiming airport land.

Later, the minister held his 80th Praja Darbar at the Telugu Desam Party office in Visakhapatnam. He listened to grievances from residents and organisations on housing safety, land allocation, and revenue issues. Lokesh assured petitioners that all concerns would be examined and addressed.