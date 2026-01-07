x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > Politics

Vizag Steel Plant Will Not Be Privatised, Says Nara Lokesh

Published on January 7, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Venky Gowda’s Entry, Fun Doubles: Anil Ravipudi
image
Vizag Steel Plant Will Not Be Privatised, Says Nara Lokesh
image
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Overseas Premieres Cancelled
image
Hook Step From MSG: Chiru’s Grace Returns In Style
image
Photos : Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Trailer Launch Event

Vizag Steel Plant Will Not Be Privatised, Says Nara Lokesh

Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has dismissed rumours about the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. He said the plant will remain a public sector unit and urged people not to believe false propaganda.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam after appearing in court, Lokesh made it clear that not even a single acre of steel plant land will be given to private parties or diverted for other purposes. He said the focus is on running the plant at full capacity and strengthening it through collective effort. With speculation around the Vizag Steel Plant gaining momentum in recent weeks, Lokesh’s statement comes as a strong reassurance to workers and residents of the region. He called upon all stakeholders to cooperate in strengthening the plant instead of spreading unnecessary fear.

On water disputes between the Telugu states, Lokesh said water issues should not be politicised. He clarified that Andhra Pradesh is lifting only surplus floodwater after it enters the state and is not harming any Telangana projects. He questioned objections to using water that would otherwise flow into the sea.

Lokesh also remarked on the Visakhapatnam airport issue. He said that while anyone can take credit for the airport, the previous government should also take responsibility for driving Amar Raja out and reclaiming airport land.

Later, the minister held his 80th Praja Darbar at the Telugu Desam Party office in Visakhapatnam. He listened to grievances from residents and organisations on housing safety, land allocation, and revenue issues. Lokesh assured petitioners that all concerns would be examined and addressed.

Next Venky Gowda’s Entry, Fun Doubles: Anil Ravipudi Previous Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Overseas Premieres Cancelled
else

TRENDING

image
Venky Gowda’s Entry, Fun Doubles: Anil Ravipudi
image
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Overseas Premieres Cancelled
image
Hook Step From MSG: Chiru’s Grace Returns In Style

Latest

image
Venky Gowda’s Entry, Fun Doubles: Anil Ravipudi
image
Vizag Steel Plant Will Not Be Privatised, Says Nara Lokesh
image
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Overseas Premieres Cancelled
image
Hook Step From MSG: Chiru’s Grace Returns In Style
image
Photos : Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Trailer Launch Event

Most Read

image
Vizag Steel Plant Will Not Be Privatised, Says Nara Lokesh
image
Andhra Pradesh Sets Two Guinness World Records on NH-544G Highway Project
image
SIT Issues Notices to Revanth Reddy’s Brother in Phone Tapping Case

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy