Vizanagaram MP equates Pawan with Paul

Vizianagaram MP from the ruling YSR Congress, Bellana Chandrasekhar, on Sunday drew parallels between Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and evangelist-turned-politician, Dr K A Paul. Chandrasekhar, who is not heard much in politics, took strong exception to the Jana Sena chief’s visit to the Vizianagaram district.

The MP said that Pawan Kalyan is creating fun in politics by bringing cinematic dialogues. He said that audiences would accept those dialogues in films, but not in politics.

The MP referred to the Jana Sena chief’s visit to the district, where he visited the housing colonies. Though the Jana Sena chief had alleged that there was huge corruption taking place in the housing programme, particularly in the housing colonies, the MP said that Pawan Kalyan could not make any constructive allegation.

He said that the YSR Congress had given a large number of jobs to the youth in the village and ward secretariats without corruption. He further claimed that the YSR Congress government was also the first one to give house-sites on such a large scale in the state without corruption.

He claimed that the YSR Congress government was building villages in the name of Jagananna colonies. He advised the Jana Sena chief to look at these developments from the peoples’ perspective rather than political perspective.

The MP also advised the Jana Sena chief to stop provoking the youth to take up violence and get police cases booked against them. He said these statements would ruin the lives of the youth as the police cases would make them ineligible for jobs in future.

Bellana Chandrasekhar appealed to the youth not to be carried away by the provocative statements of Pawan Kalyan or any other leader. He also asserted that people of Uttarandhra would not fall in the traps of Pawan Kalyan and ruin their lives.