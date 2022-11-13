Two renowned Politicians coming for Balakrishna’s Unstoppable Show

The second season of Balakrishna’s celebrity talk show Unstoppable started on a grand note. After a brief break, Balakrishna will shoot for the next episode of Unstoppable 2 tomorrow. AP ex-Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy and former Speaker Suresh Reddy are the special guests for the show. Kiran Kumar Reddy also happens to be a classmate of Nandamuri Balakrishna in Nizam College. Both Kiran Kumar Reddy and Suresh Reddy have been away from active politics in Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation of AP. We have to wait to see what Balakrishna has in the store for Kiran Kumar Reddy and Suresh Reddy.

