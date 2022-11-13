Pawan tours Vizianagaram, promises to stand by people

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday toured the Vizianagaram district and interacted with the people. He told them that he would stand by them and asked the people to fight against the corruption in the YSR Congress regime. He also told his party workers to fight against the government without worrying about the police cases.

The Jana Sena chief, who is currently camping in Visakhapatnam, went to Gunkalam colony to see the weaker section housing colony. He inspected the colony layout, the roads laid there, and the houses being constructed.

Pawan Kalyan said that the Jagananna Colonies being constructed in the state involved Rs 15,000 crore corruption. He asked the people to question the ruling party leaders on the massive corruption involved in the housing programme.

He took strong exception to chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for not coming out of his house in Tadepalli. He said that the chief minister was hiding in his house, while the ruling party leaders were looting the state. He wanted the people to understand the corruption involved in every scheme.

The Jana Sena chief also criticized the ruling party leaders for misleading people in the name of three capitals. He said that the party leaders were looting the Uttarandhra region in the name of giving executive capital to Visakhapatnam.

Pawan Kalyan said that he would take care of the future of the younger generation. “Vote for the Jana Sena in the next election and give us a chance to work for the people and develop the state,” the Jana Sena chief said.

He made an appeal to the people to reject the YSR Congress leaders in the state, particularly in the Uttarandhra region. He said that the leaders from this region were amassing wealth while the people were suffering in poverty. The Uttarnadhra region too had not seen any development in the last three years, he said.