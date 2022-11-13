Waltair Veerayya Gaana Bhajana Shuru

Waltair Veerayya is one of the biggest attractions of 2023. The film starring megastar Chiranjeevi and directed by Bobby will be arriving for Sankranthi. The team is leaving no single opportunity to intensify the buzz. Meanwhile, the film’s gaana bhajana will begin soon. The music composer Devi Sri Prasad revealed the film’s first single will be released this week.

He hinted that the first single will be Boss Party and Chiranjeevi enacted some energetic moves. “Just watched d 1st Song of #WaltairVeerayya & Mindblown by d Energetic Dance of our #MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets sirr So Uncontrollably leaking off d news.. 1st SINGLE releasin this week Get ready to party..coz its called #BossParty @dirbobby @MythriOfficial ” informed he.

DSP also shared a picture where we can see the silhouette image of Chiranjeevi on screen. Probably, this will be the special song on Chiranjeevi and Urvashi Rautela that was canned recently in a big set.