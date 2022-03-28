VT12 starts with Pooja ceremony

At a time when expectations are on a high for his sports drama Ghani, Varun Tej, an actor known for attempting films from a variety of genres, today kickstarted his next project.

Tipped to be a film based on a unique concept, it will be helmed by Praveen Sattaru. Bapineedu and BVSN Prasad will produce the movie under SVCC Banner, while Nagababu presents

Nagababu and Padmaja, the father and mother of Varun Tej respectively, handed over the script at the film’s muhurath event. Nagababu also provided the first clap, and Padmaja switched on the camera.

Mukesh will wield the camera for the movie, while Mickey J Meyer will score the music. Art department will be taken care of by Avinash Kolla. Watch this space for more details on the movie.