Bollywood tight-lipped about RRR

RRR is the next biggest hit of Indian cinema and the film had a fantabulous weekend all over. RRR is on a rampage in Telugu states and USA. The numbers picked up over the weekend in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. The film is expected to gross Rs 65 crores in three days in North India. None of the celebrities from the B-Town appreciated the film. Karan Johar is the only filmmaker who lauded the film’s success and appreciated the team.

Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt played important roles in RRR and the duo too did not post a tweet about the film after the release and about the success. Ajay Devgn got a powerful role while Alia Bhatt played an extended cameo as Sita. Tollywood is quite surprised as none from Bollywood responded or promoted the film. RRR is expected to end up as one of the biggest hits of the year. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film has NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles.