Karan Johar heaps praise on RRR

RRR has been exceptional in its first weekend in all the languages and in all the territories of its release. Everyone is left surprised as Bollywood is tight-lipped and never responded about this periodic epic. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is the first one to respond about the film. He appreciated the efforts of Tarak, Ram Charan and Rajamouli. “There are filmmakers and then there is SS Rajamouli sir” told Karan Johar.

“My hugest congratulations and so much respect for @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan for being so extraordinary in #RRR and giving their blood, sweat and tears with the abandon of true artists! MEGA STARS and outstanding performers! There are filmmakers and then there is @ssrajamouli sir ! He can take your breathe away and he does it again with #RRR! Salute to his vision and his mega master ability to execute it with the expertise of a GENIUS!” told Karan Johar.

