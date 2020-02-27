VV Vinayak in talks for Lucifer Remake?

Ram Charan acquired the remake rights of Malayalam blockbuster film Lucifer. It is clear that Chiranjeevi will play the lead role in the film and Sukumar worked on the script recently. The film is expected to roll from October this year and the makers are in hunt for the right director who can handle the project. NV Prasad’s NVR Cinema and Konidela Production Company will jointly produce the film.

Chiranjeevi and Charan are keen to rope in VV Vinayak as the director to helm the project. Vinayak is left with no offers after a series of debacles and he is waiting to bounce back. The talks are on and things will be finalized soon. The makers are also considering Vamshi Paidipally and Srinu Vaitla’s names for the project which will be made in less span and time. More details awaited.