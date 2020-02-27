YCP-TDP clashes in Naidu Vizag tour

As expected, the ruling YCP Ministers And MLAs are creating all sorts of hurdles for TDP boss Chandrababu Naidu’s Praja Chaitanya Yatra in North Coastal Andhra districts. Surprisingly, YCP went to the extent of digging up roads to prevent Naidu from reaching the scheduled areas. Tensions prevailed as YCP cadres made ‘Naidu Go Back’ slogans at the Vizag airport. The TDP followers also arrived there in large numbers. They clashed with the YCP leaders. They raised ‘Jai Jai Babu’ slogans. The police had a tough time controlling the two sides.

YCP Ministers themselves have asked their cadres to make Naidu tour a flop show. The YCP is obviously taking desperate steps as Naidu’s Praja Chaitanya Yatra got good response in the past few days. Especially, Vizag has become very sensitive because of Jagan Circar move to pool up 6,000 acres despite opposition from land owners.

Tensions escalated when YCP leaders obstructed Naidu’s convoy. The TDP followers objected to this and raised slogans against YCP Circar.

TDP criticised the police for not taking any action against those who dug up Veerraju Cheruvu Road.