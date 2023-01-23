Waltair Veerayya 10 days Worldwide Collections – Nears 120 Cr mark

Waltair Veerayya has an extraordinary second weekend as the film has collected a distributor share of 19.20 Cr. The worldwide total of the film now stands at 118.30 Cr. The film has recorded All Time 3rd highest share for the 10th day in the Telugu States only behind RRR & Baahubali2. The film is in the profit zone except for west, Guntur buyers and even they should also break even or enter into the profit zone by the end of this week or next weekend. The film is a unanimous blockbuster and it will most likely surpass the 120 cr mark today.

This is the third film for Chiranjeevi to surpass the 100cr mark after Khaidi No.150 & Sye Raa. There are two other heroes who have 3 100cr films Mahesh & Prabhas.

13.30 Cr (including GST) 7.08 Cr 5.48 Cr 2.50 Cr Guntur 7.05 Cr 6.01 Cr 4.82 Cr 4.13 Cr 2.76 Cr East 9.82 Cr 8.23 Cr 5.55 Cr 4.54 Cr 2.68 Cr West 5.5Cr 4.62 Cr 3.34 Cr 2.88 Cr 2.06 Cr Krishna 6.94 Cr (incl GST) 5.92 Cr (including GST) 4.12 Cr 3.19 Cr 1.49 Cr Nellore 4.04 Cr (incl GST) 3.40 Cr (including GST) 2.12 Cr 1.77 Cr 1.05 Cr AP/TS 97.63 Cr 81.03 Cr 57.78 Cr 46.79 Cr 22.08 Cr ROI 8 Cr 6.60 Cr 5 Cr 4.25 Cr OS 12.70 Cr 11.50 Cr 10.80 Cr 9.60 Cr Worldwide 118.33 Cr (109.30 Cr Excl GST) 99.13 Cr 73.58 Cr 60.64 Cr Pre-Business 90 Cr (Excl GST) 90 Cr 90 Cr 90 Cr 73 Cr