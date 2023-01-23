Maruthi on Cloud Nine with Prabhas’ Compliments

Talented writer and director Maruthi is directing pan-Indian star Prabhas in a comic entertainer. There are lot of speculations about the genre, title and the film. The film completed two major schedules. Maruthi who completes his script in a month took lot of months to complete the script of Prabhas’ film. He has taken special care on the characterization, styling and body language of Prabhas. Prabhas is said to have loved the work of Maruthi and appreciated him on the sets.

Prabhas has seven films lined up. He is working without any stress in Maruthi’s film and he shared the same with the director. Maruthi is left on cloud nine with the feedback of Prabhas. The next schedule of the film will start in February and the shooting portions will be completed before the first half of this year. The release date of the film will be announced after the shoot concludes. People Media Factory are the producers of this film.