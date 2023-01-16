Waltair Veerayya & Veera Simha Reddy First Weekend Worldwide Collections

Sankranthi releases both Waltair Veerayya & Veera Simha Reddy had a very good weekend at the box-office. The films have collected 60.7 Cr & 50.5 Cr Worldwide shares respectively.

Waltair Veerayya is having an excellent run and dominating the remaining releases in all areas. The film will get benefited from the festival period at least for another 2 days and is expected to achieve breakeven status by the end of the first week or in the second weekend.

Veera Simha Reddy after an excellent opening day dropped on the second day but showed good gains over the weekend. The problem with the film is it still has lots of room to hit the capacity but that ain’t happening. It will get befitted by the festival period for two more days and then all will come down to how it will hold from there.

Note: Overseas numbers are estimates and would be revised later today when we receive the actuals.

Area Veera Simha Reddy (4 days) Waltair Veerayya (3 days) Veera Simha Reddy Day 1 AP/TS Collections Waltair veerayya Day 1 AP/TS Collections Nizam 12.50 Cr

16.40 Cr 7.02 cr (including GST) 7.13 cr (including GST) Ceeded 9.50 Cr 8.40 Cr 5 cr 3.70 cr UA 4.32 Cr 5.48 Cr 2.5 cr 2.50 cr Guntur 4.69 Cr 4.13 Cr 3.39 cr 2.76 cr East 3.30 Cr 4.54 Cr 1.75 cr 2.68 cr West 2.77 Cr 2.88 Cr 2.04 cr 2.06 cr Krishna 2.95 Cr 3.19 Cr 1.65 cr 1.49 cr Nellore 1.82 Cr 1.77 Cr 1.18 cr 1.05 cr AP and TS 41.85 Cr 46.79 Cr 24.53 cr 23.37 cr ROI 3.15 Cr 4.25 Cr OS 5.50 Cr 9.60 Cr Worldwide 50.5 Cr 60.64 Cr Pre-Business 75 Cr 90 Cr 63 cr 73 cr