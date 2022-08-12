RaPo’s much anticipated “Warrior” is taking Disney Plus Hotstar by storm.

The audience is currently captivated by an emotional action drama on Disney Plus HotStar. It’s called “Warrior.”

With two characters, the charismatic hero Ram Pothineni made a splash. Kriti Shetty, the young, brilliant, and talented beauty, is making waves in Disney Plus Hotstar as a couple with hero Ram.

With movies like Pandem Kodi and Aawara, director Linguswamy, who introduced a new genre of movies to Telugu audiences, has brought together all the components necessary to make this varied plot into a commercial hit and has offered us as a delightful treat.

RaPo as Dr. Satya the Super cop who has tormented the city’s goons with his antics and charm has everyone hooked on to the screens. His leading lady Mahalakshmi played by the stunning Krithi Shetty, who proudly calls herself Deputy Superintendent of Police Satya’s girl throughout the film mesmerises with her heartwarming smile and adds beauty to the Warrior.

The antagonist played by Aadhi Pinisetty has left a significant mark as one of the industry’s most unforgettable actors in negative roles.

Warrior’s storyline has a fresh new angle that has never been explored thus far in the Telugu industry. Under the able direction of Linguswamy, team Warrior is making the effort successful in the industry. And what needs to be said about DSP music? The songs are already on everyone’s playlists and can be heard everywhere.

Don’t miss this family entertainer streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar with lots of other things to entertain the audience.

CLICK HERE!! Watch “The Warriorr” Movie Only On “Disney Plus HotStar”

Content Produced by: Indian Clicks, LLC