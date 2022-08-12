Disney Plus Hotstar has a shock for Netflix

Netflix is undoubtedly the leading OTT player and the digital platform is having millions of subscribers across the globe. Disney Plus Hotstar dethroned Netflix and emerged as the new leader. Disney Plus Hotstar is on the top with 221.1 million paid subscribers while Netflix stands second with 220.7 million subscriptions. Disney is a collaboration of Hotstar, HULU and ESPN. Out of the 221.1 subscribers, Disney Plus Hotstar has 152 million subscribers and others are contributed by HULU and ESPN. Netflix lost a million subscribers this year in its second quarter and it is struggling.

The shares of Disney Plus Hotstar came up by 6.9 percent. Netflix is having a bad year as the shares and the subscriptions came down. Disney Plus Hotstar has been rolling out its service on a faster note in all the nations and the promotional campaign worked big time. In India, Disney Plus Hotstar gained millions of new subscribers because of IPL and Bigg Boss majorly. The subscription prices of Netflix are higher while Disney Plus Hotstar is affordable. Keeping all these aside, Disney Plus Hotstar generates less per subscription revenue when compared to Netflix.