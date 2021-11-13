Was Marri denied MLC seat because of his caste?

Has caste played a key role in not giving an MLC ticket to senior YSRCP hand and Chilakaluripet leader Marri Rajasekhar? Sources in the know say that this could be one of the chief reasons for his not getting a party ticket. Sources say that he was not given a party ticket for the MLC elections because he would have to be made a minister from his caste quota if he wins.

Rajasekhar has been a loyal YSRCP leader and is a diehard supporter of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He stood by YS Jagan even during the lean times. In fact, he was a strong contender for the MLA ticket from Chilakaluripet in 2019. But, he was asked to stand down for new-comer Vidadala Rajani. At that time, YS Jagan promised him that he would be made an MLC and then a minister. Though it has been two years, that promise could not be fulfilled.

Sources say that till a couple of days, YS Jagan wanted to give the MLC ticket from the local body constituency to Marri Rajasekhar. But, he changed his mind at the last minute. He is reportedly facing stiff opposition from other social categories against giving ministry to Marr Rajasekhar.

Sources say that Marri Rajasekhar has been deprived solely because of his caste. They say that this would not have happened to people from other castes. They point out in case of all other MLC candidates, there were no surprises and that Jagan has kept his word. Only in case of Marri Rajasekhar, things went awry, they say.