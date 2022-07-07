Ustaad Ram Pothineni, Linguswamy’s bilingual Action flick The Warriorr pre-release event turned Grand Success with the presence of legendary filmmakers and actors of Kollywood industry.

Eminent tamil personalities like Director Mani Ratnam,Director Shankar, Director Bharathiraja, Director RK Selvamani, Actor-Director SJ Suryah, Actor-Director Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Director Vikraman, Director Vasantha Balan, Director Balaji Sakthivel, Producer Anbu Chezhian, Director Siva, Actor Vishal, Actor Arya, Director Karthick Subbaraj, Director Vijay Milton, and other technicians graced the event in Chennai.

Ram Pothineni said that the star studded event seemed like an Award function and each person graced here is indeed an award for Linguswamy’s good heart. Maniratnam called the director as the nerve center for him. Vasanth Balan mentioned him as the Real Warrior at the event.

Remembering the ace direction of Linguswamy, Actor Vishal, director Karthik Subbaraju and Vasanth Balan said that this film will be the strongest comeback for Linguswamy in Tamil and a grand debut in Telugu.

Speaking about Ram Pothineni’s energy and screen presence in The Warriorr, Genius director Shankar compared him to Actor Vikram, director Siva called him RAMBO while Actor-Director SJ Suryah wished to recreate Kamal Hassan’s younger version with him.

Heaping immense praises on Linguswamy, Ram Pothineni & Aadhi Pinisetty, each one of them wished the entire team a blockbuster success.

Overwhelmed with all their words, Ram Pothineni thanked everyone for giving such a grand welcome for his debut in Tamil Cinema.

Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, movie is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on July 14, 2022.