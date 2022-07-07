Vijay Deverakonda’s JGM based on contemporary Politics?

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his Bollywood Debut with Liger. His next project is JanaGanaMana (JGM), which has grabbed much-wanted attention from the day the film is announced. This is also going to be a pan India project, which will have a release in multiple languages. It’s known news that VD will be seen as an Army officer in the film, but the latest update is that the movie is related to contemporary politics.

The film is all about how the military will take over the governance when the country’s political system is completely out of control. The story itself is much interesting. This is the second time for Vijay Deverakonda to act in a politically related movie after NOTA. Puri Jagganadh has narrated the script of JGM to many star heroes, where nothing worked and finally Vijay Deverakonda is on board. Pooja Hegde is said to be the lead actress in JGM and the film is produced by Charmee Kaur under Puri Connects banner.