Siva Karthikeyan locks his second Telugu Film

Tamil hero Siva Karthikeyan is slowly planning to be a bilingual star hero like Suriya and Vijay. His last two films ‘Doctor’ and ‘Don’ worked out well both in Telugu and Tamil. He turned out to be the busiest young hero. He is working on a prestigious project ‘SK21’, where he will see a powerful Army officer and Sai Pallavi is the main lady. He is also working for Kamal Haasan’s banner, where Rakul Preet is the leading lady. As per going buzz, Siva Karthikeya is charging Rs 20Cr as remuneration for his upcoming films.

Leaving this behind, he is all set to launch his second project soon in Telugu. Kalyan Krishna Kurasala will be the director of the film and the film will be produced by KE Gnanavelraja. The official announcement of the film is expected soon. This will be Siva Karthikeya’s second project in Telugu after ‘Prince’ (SK20) in Anudeep KV’s direction. Siva Karthikeya was impressed with the script before Bangarraju’s release and asked him for further developments. After six months of work finally, the project is going to be materialized.