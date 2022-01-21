‘We Miss You SRK’ trending all over

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan who lined up a couple of films kick-started them on a high note last year. In a shocking twist, his son Aryan Khan has been arrested in a drugs case and the actor was left shattered. The actor has been missing in action after his son’s arrest. SRK’s fans started the tag ‘We Miss You SRK’ which is trending across Twitter and other social media platforms. More than 20,000 tweets surfaced on twitter by the fans of SRK and the fans expressed their feelings about Shah Rukh Khan’s absence on social media.

Most of the tweets carried the pictures and videos of SRK’s past films. Most of his diehard fans wanted Shah Rukh to interact with his fans through ‘AskSRK’. Respecting his decision, the actor’s fans wanted to make a statement or a post as they have been badly missing him on social media. It was in 2018, his last film Zero released and the actor planned a release in 2021 but it was pushed due to the pandemic. SRK is shooting for Pathan and an untitled film directed by Atlee. Both these films are expected to release this year.