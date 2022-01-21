Bangarraju First Week Worldwide Collections – Good in A.P

Bangarraju First Week Worldwide Collections

Bangarraju has a decent first week worldwide, thanks to Coastal Andhra which has done well. Worldwide distributor share of the film by the end of its first week stands at 28.70 Cr. The film is a disaster in both Nizam & Overseas markets. The rest of India markets were affected by the weekend lockdown or Sunday lockdown but the film hasn’t done well wherever it was open. This is the highest first-week share for Nagarjuna and second-highest for Naga Chaitanya behind Love Story. There is no competition for the film in its second week and also has an advantage of republic day holiday.

Bangarraju First Week Worldwide Collections

Area First week Collections 4 days AP/TS Collections First Weekend Worldwide Collections 2 Days Collections Day1 AP/TS Collections Pre Release Business Nizam 6.05Cr 5.65 Cr 5.10 Cr 3.60Cr 1.71 Cr 11 Cr (valued)

Ceeded 5.20Cr 4.90 Cr 4.50 Cr 3.20Cr 1.65 Cr 6 Cr UA 4.02Cr 3.45 Cr 2.75 Cr 1.95Cr 1.25 Cr 4.14 Cr (valued) Guntur 2.49Cr 2.27 Cr 2.07 Cr 1.66Cr 1.24 Cr 3.24 Cr East 3Cr 2.55 Cr 2.05 Cr 1.45Cr 0.91 Cr 2.88 Cr

West 2.47Cr 2.10 Cr 1.80 Cr 1.40Cr 0.93 Cr 2.60 Cr Krishna 1.87Cr 1.71 Cr 1.43 Cr 0.98Cr 0.46 Cr 2.70 Cr Nellore 1.50Cr 1.25 Cr 1.10 Cr 0.70Cr 0.45 Cr 1.50 Cr Total AP/TS 26.60Cr 23.88 Cr 20.80 Cr 14.94Cr 8.50 Cr 34 Cr ROI 0.90Cr 0.60 Cr 2.50 Cr (valued) OS 1.20Cr 1 Cr 2.50 Cr Worldwide 28.70Cr 22.40 Cr 39 Cr