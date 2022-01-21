OTS exposes Jagan’s declining popularity graph!

The OTS scheme (one time settlement scheme) launched by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has exposed how Jagan’s popularity is falling drastically among the people in the state. Not just popularity, it exposed people’s lack of confidence in Jagan’s words and actions.

Jagan launched the OTS scheme on December 8 with an aim to earn revenues of Rs 4,000 crore for the state government by regularising houses of poor. However, Jagan officially launched the scheme again on December 21 in West Godavari district by handing over registration papers to beneficiaries.

OTS scheme faced the wrath of people across the state who refused to pay Rs 10,000 for registration papers for their houses in which they are living since 1980s and allotted by previous governments.

OTS scheme received some response before Jagan handed over registration papers. People paid Rs 200 crore prior to Jagan handing over registration papers to people to launch the scheme. After Jagan handed over registration papers, people paid not even Rs 100 crore in the last 20 days.

Officials hoped that after Jagan handed over registration papers, people would make a beeline to apply for OTS and get registration papers. Let alone increase in rush, the previous rush of applications also came down after Jagan’s programme in West Godavari.

This showed how people lost faith in Jagan and also how Jagan’s popularity is falling drastically.

There is no response to OTS in any district. Officials now expect that it is difficult to earn even Rs 500 crore through OTS against the target of Rs 4,000 crore.