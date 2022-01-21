Will BJP’s communal politics succeed in Rayalaseema?

The BJP, it appears, has found an entry point into the Rayalaseema region. The party feels that rising assertion among the Muslim minorities could help it politically as the YSRCP is fully backing the minorities and the TDP has taken no stand so far on the issue. It feels that by espousing the Hindu cause, it can endear itself to the Hindu voters of Rayalaseema.

AP BJP president Somu Veerraju and several key YSRCP leaders are now on a tour of Rayalaseema and are said to be exploring the possibility of using the Hindu plank. On Thursday, Somu Veerraju has strongly demanded the arrest of communal SDPI’s leader Ataullah for fomenting communalism in otherwise peaceful Rayalaseema region.

The BJP feels that the Atmakur incident can help it gain an entry into the rural interiors of Kurnool district. The incident, the BJP feels, will have its impact on several places such as Kadapa, Pulivendula, Proddatur, Adoni,Kurnool, Nandyal, Atmakur, Srisailam and Kadir, which have sizeable Muslim population. It feels it can play on the insecurities of the Hindu community and get votes.

The BJP is also playing up the recent incident where Proddatur YSRSP MLA tried to install the statue of controversial Nawab Tipu Sultan. The BJP and Hindu orgaisations opposed this move, while the SDPI has strongly supported. However, MLA Sivaprasada Reddy was asked by the YSRCP leadership not to go ahead with the statue installation. Will BJP be able to succeed in its plans? Will the other parties sit mute spectators and allow the BJP play its cards? Let’s wait and see!!