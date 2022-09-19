Weekend Box-office: One more lesson for Tollywood

The Telugu film audience are not much interested to watch predictable and commercial potboilers or films with lackluster content. It may come as a rude shock for the Tollywood filmmakers but all the three releases Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali, Saakini Daakini and Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavaadini are rejected badly by the audience. Saakini Daakini will struggle to recover the digital charges and the other two films will just recover the digital expenses and publicity costs spent by the distributors.

Sharwanand’s Oke Oka Jeevitham and Nikhil’s Karthikeya 2 reported better numbers than the new releases over the weekend across the Telugu states. Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra has been decent on Sunday. Tollywood audience once again proved that they are not ready to watch regular commercial flicks. Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali, Saakini Daakini and Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavaadini will struggle hard to complete the first week’s theatrical run at the ticket windows. Naga Shaurya’s Krishna Vrinda Vihari, Sree Vishnu’s Alluri and Sri Simha’s Dongallunnaru Jagratha are hitting the screens this Friday.