Buzz: God Father Hind Release kept on Hold?

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film God Father has been struggling for buzz. The makers too are left puzzled about how to generate the buzz. The film’s release date is inching but the makers are yet to kick-start the promotions on a full-fledged note. Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is playing an extended cameo in God Father and the film will have a simultaneous release in Hindi along with Telugu. As per the ongoing buzz, God Father will not hit the screens as per the plan on October 5th. The delay in the post-production work and the delayed promotional plan has pushed the release of the Hindi version.

The Telugu version of God Father will release on October 5th. The theatrical trailer of the film will be out next week and a grand pre-release event will take place in Anantapur at the end of this month. The non-theatrical deals of the film are closed recently and the makers are releasing God Father on their own across the globe. The film is directed by Mohan Raja and it has Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Salman Khan and Satyadev in the lead roles. Mega Super Good Films are the producers.