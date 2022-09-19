Puri Jagannadh shifting his base to Goa?

Puri Jagannadh is shattered with the result of Liger. The top director needs to bounce back and he is on a break. For now, his next film Janaganamana is kept on hold and there are reports that the film is shelved. Puri Jagannadh who moved to Mumbai months ago is said to have vacated the lavish office space in Mumbai recently. Puri Jagannadh is in plans to take a break before announcing his next. There are reports that Puri is now in plans to shift his base to Goa.

He is said to have zeroed a couple of beach-facing spaces in Goa and he will work on his upcoming scripts. Despite reports about his next project, he is yet to take a call on his next film. With all the Tollywood actors occupied with several projects, Puri Jagannadh will take his time and work on the scripts of his upcoming films. Puri is in talks with the buyers of Liger and he will compensate for the losses soon.