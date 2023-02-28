Welfare schemes will bring us back to power, claims Jagan

Asserting that the slew of welfare measures being implemented by the Government will ensure a clean sweep of 175 seats in the next elections, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the Opposition parties are scared of becoming irrelevant.

The Chief Minister addressed a huge public meeting here on Tuesday after releasing Rs 1090.76 crore under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan benefiting 51.12 lakh farmers and Rs 76.99 crore under Input subsidy for the benefit of 91,237 agriculture and horticulture farmers who have suffered crop loss due to natural calamities in December last.

Reiterating that the people are the backbone of the YSRCP, he said the Government has implemented 98.5 per cent of its election promises and asserted it would only bring victory to the party in all 175 seats. He asked people not to be carried away by the misleading and false propaganda of the unethical TDP and Jana Sena which are not even confident of contesting all the seats.

Under the Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan and Input Subsidy, the Government has so far spent Rs 27,062.09 crore and Rs 1911.78 crore respectively, he said, adding that a whopping Rs 1,45,750 crore was spent on various welfare schemes after YSRCP came to power.

With a generous heart, the Government did good things for the welfare of people unlike the TDP rule that cheated every section of the society, he said, adding that the State enjoyed good rains during the last three and half years due to God’s blessings.

He asked the people to see the qualitative difference between the TDP rule which had pursued a policy of plunder, stash and devour with the support of friendly media and foster son Pawan Kalyan and the present Government which has been implementing plethora of welfare and developmental programmes for the economic prosperity of the people.

The Chief Minister asked the people to vote for the YSRCP in the next elections if they feel they have benefitted from the slew of welfare measures.