Taraka Ratna’s wife’s social media posts are heart-wrenching

Taraka Ratna passed away at the age of 39yrs from cardiac arrest, while he was with Nara Lokesh at Yuvagalam padayatra. His wife Alekhya Reddy’s messages on her social media wall are heart-wrenching.

Three days before she wrote, “We fought to be together, and we did till the very end.. we never had an easy life, from sleeping in cars till here, we came a long long way, you are a warrior nana.. nobody can love us as much as you do..”

Today she posted a last picture of their family together at Tirumala and wrote, “It breaks my heart to believe this was our last picture, last trip💔… wish this is all a dream , n wake up to ur voice callin me ” amma bangaru” ❤️ “

All her followers gave their support and praying her to be strong. She is a niece of VijaySai reddy.