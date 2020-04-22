What AP Govt did with Rs 4,000 Cr borrowed this month?

The YSRCP regime is facing more and more questions from Opposition each passing day. Now, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Leader of Opposition in AP Legislative Council, is asking what the Jaganmohan Reddy government has done with Rs. 4,000 Cr borrowed this month alone. He held the government’s alleged bankrupt political agenda responsible for what he described as a rapidly deteriorating Coronavirus situation in Andhra Pradesh.

He accused the Government of suppressing virus +ve cases in order to get the local body elections held as early as possible to suit its political priorities. It was high time for the Central Government to intervene and save the AP people from the bankrupt and dangerous policies of the Jagan Reddy government. Though Kerala was suffering from financial problems, they had announced Rs. 20,000 Cr Coronavirus relief package while AP Government was not taking any such effective steps to come to the rescue of people in a crucial time. YSRCP Government borrowed Rs. 4,000 Cr this month but there were no funds released to fight the virus and to pay full salaries to employees. AP received sufficient funds in the form of Central devolutions but the YSRCP leaders were talking about financial crisis.

Mr. Yanamala said that Kerala emerged as an ideal state by taking proactive pro-people steps despite financial problems while AP Government gave priority to making payments to its favoured contractors. YSRCP allocated Rs. 3,000 Cr for market intervention but not a single rupee was spent so far to save farmers from losses. AP is fast slipping into food insecurity because of the Government’s negligence and indifference.

Mr. Yanamala charged the YSRCP of fudging financial numbers to divert the people’s attention from its failures and the ill effects of its misgovernance on overall state economy. The former finance minister said that in the name of deepening financial crisis, the YSRCP is planning not to spend any funds on development activities this year as well. On the other hand, the government is not explaining what it is doing with the funds saved by discontinuing Anna Canteens, unemployment allowance, festival gifts and other programmes.

Mr. Yanamala dismissed as a lie the government’s claim to have spent hundreds of crores for the Rs-1,000 cash distribution to poor families. These funds were provided by the Centre while the State has not given any funds of its own so far. Compared to other states, AP has not given much and ration was not given to over 25 lakh beneficiaries whose ration cards have been cancelled on petty reasons. There were also complaints about distributing 1 kg less out of 5 kg and also Rs. 100 to Rs 250 cut from Rs. 1,000 assistance.

Stating that Rs. 4,000 Cr expenditure on Corona treatments and prevention was a lie, Mr. Yanamala said that South Korea spent just Rs. 870 Cr for virus fight but it could conduct over 4 lakh tests. Whereas, AP government is showing Rs 4,000 Cr spendings though it held just 20,000 tests so far. When so much less testing and lesser +ve cases were reported, it would not be proper to show huge expenditure on virus fight in AP.

Mr. Yanamala said that all attempts by YSRCP were to project that Corona lockdown caused much greater financial losses. The government is obviously preparing people for future fund cuts for poor people’s welfare programmes in addition to development works and projects which were already ignored.