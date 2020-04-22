Prabhas: Plotline matters the most

“Baahubali” star Prabhas looks for an engaging plotline while picking a project, and says it should be designed to entertain the audience.

“The story must be engaging and designed in a way that will entertain the audience. While I do pay attention to my character in the film and the script, I think the plotline is what matters the most,” Prabhas said while talking about how he picks his projects.

“My previous movies worked because of the way the director has treated the film, giving importance to each minute detail and not only concentrating on the big picture,” he added.

After the success of “Baahubali” franchise, he was seen in “Saaho”.

Talking about how working in Bollywood is different from Tollywood, he said: Shooting-wise every film has its own way from Bollywood to Tollywood. Initially, speech in a not-so-familiar, language was a little difficult to learn but it was a great experience overall.”

He feels, now, “the audience decides what works and what doesn’t”.

“Fresh concepts should work more if done correctly,” he added.

Directed by Sujeeth, the film stars Shraddha Kapoor, and also features Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff. The action drama “Saaho” was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. The 2019 release will air on &pictures on April 25.