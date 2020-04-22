Corona queries: Naidu letter to CS on Govt support to farmers

The YSRCP does not usually give much information on what it is doing in agriculture sector. Ruling party leaders are only remembered for their bitter attacks on Opposition. Now, former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu shot off a letter to Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, seeking details of steps initiated by the Government to rescue agriculture, aquaculture and horticulture farmers from losses under the impact of COVID-19 lockdown. He asked for mandal-wise and district-wise extent of crop area cultivated by different farmers and also details of expected and actual production in addition to the procurement steps taken by the Government.

Mr. Naidu also sought the expenditure made so far under the multi-crore market intervention fund. The Government has to ease the burden on farmers on account of the serious crisis. The threat and spread of corona virus and the subsequent lockdown has played havoc with the lives of people, especially farmers. There are many problems being faced by farmers of horticulture, aquaculture, and rabi crops. Many farmers are destroying their crops due to lack of minimum support price (MSP), while some other farmers are committing suicide. Therefore, there is a need for Government to provide the farmers with MSP and protect them from the COVID induced crisis. There is also need to inform the general public about the steps taken in this regard by the Government.

Mr. Naidu wanted to know the area cultivated crop wise and the quantity procured under the Government intervention relating to horticulture crops like tomato, papaya, mango, banana, chini, water melon, musk melon, chilly, etc; rabi crops like, paddy, pulses, maize, etc; aquaculture products like fish and prawns. The details may be furnished mandal-wise and district-wise at an early date. The total expenditure of market intervention fund during the last two months and future action plan for the year 2020-21 also may be furnished.