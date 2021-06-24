What is Jagan’s biggest headache?

What is YS Jagan’s biggest headache? It’s not Chandrababu, not TDP not even the BjP. His biggest worry these days is the internecine squabbles in the party. In almost every constituency, there are two rival groups within the party and they are at loggerheads with one another.

In Rajampet lok sabha constituency, three of the assembly constituencies are from Kadapa, while the remaining four are from Chittoor. Chittoor strongman Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy’s son Mithun Reddy is the MP from this constituency. So, Peddireddy is the dominant personality in the Chittoor region. But, when it comes to Kadapa, the local MLAs are resenting the domination of Mithun Reddy. In Rajampet, the MP and local MLA Meda Mallikarjun Reddy are at logger heads. This is affecting the party in a very significant way.

In Narsaraopet Lok Sabha constituency too, the same story is being repeated. Local MP’s movement in Chilakaluripet assembly constituency are being blocked by local YSRCP MLA Vidadala Rajini. Her supporters are clashing with the MP’s cadre. She suspects that MP Lavu Krishnadevarayalu is pally with her rival Marri Rajasekhar.

Similar situation is prevailing in Chirala. In Chirala assembly constituency, party nominee Amanchi Krishna Mohan was trounced by traditional rival Karanam Balaram. In the later developments, Karanam joined the YSRCP. Now, both Karanam and Amanchi are fighting every step of the way. Both the leaders are trying to undercut one another. Similar rivalry is existing between Minister Balineni and MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy. Both want to promote their respective sons as the future candidates from Giddaluru. That’s where the problem began.

Similar internal rivalries are marring the YSRCP in most constituencies. The MPs and the MLAs are not getting along well. The fight is more intense in several constituencies. Till now, YS Jagan has done nothing to set things right. Party sources say that its time Jagan acted quickly and set the house in order. Otherwise, the situation would become too difficult to retrieve, say analysts.