K.T.Rama Rao, the son of TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao, was appointed as TRS working president in December 2018 soon after TRS retained power for the second term after winning Assembly polls with a big majority.

It’s nearly three years since KTR took over as the party’s working president. But he never worked as a full-fledged working president in these three years as he loved working as a full-fledged minister for IT, industries and MAUD.

KTR loved to work as a minister from the Secretariat or his office instead of working as working president from the party’s headquarters, Telangana Bhavan.

But suddenly KTR started working as a full-fledged working president from Telangana Bhavan.

KTR has been totally confined to Telangana Bhavan since last Sunday when KCR held a meeting with TRS MLAs, MLCs, MPs and ministers.

From Monday last, KTR has been meeting TRS MLAs, MLCs, MPs and ministers from 20 Assembly constituencies every day.

He already covered around 100 constituencies out of total 119 in Telangana by Friday (today).

Why this sudden change in KTR’s style of functioning?

Party circles say KCR himself asked KTR to work as full-fledged president for the next two years as he wants to hand over the party reins to KTR and make him CM if TRS wins the 2023 December Assembly polls.

KCR wants KTR to take complete control of the party by directly interacting with party leaders of all the 120 constituencies.

KCR wants to ensure that KTR becomes an undisputed leader in TRS by 2023 December Assembly polls so that there will be a smooth transition of party and government to his son.