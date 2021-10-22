Jai Bhim Trailer: One more sincere attempt from Suriya

Talented actor Suriya is back with a bang with Soorarai Pottru. The actor’s upcoming movie Jai Bhim is heading for a direct digital release on Amazon Prime. The film is a courtroom drama that is inspired by various real-life incidents. Suriya plays a sincere lawyer who stands for the tribals in a village who are innocent but framed in a crime. Jai Bhim is all about Suriya’s attempt to save them and prove their innocence. The trailer looks realistic and Suriya shines in this sincere attempt. Some of the visuals are hard-hitting and emotional.

Jai Bhim is made with high production values and is expected to receive critical acclaim. Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh played other prominent roles in Jai Bhim that is directed by Gnanavel. Suriya’s home production 2D Entertainments bankrolled Jai Bhim and the film will stream from November 2nd in all the South Indian languages.