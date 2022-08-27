What is this double standard Jagan?: asks Pawan Kalyan on plastic ban

M.S. Rao

Reacting on the ban on plastic usage in Andhra Pradesh and sudden announcement of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to Visakhapatnam, the Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan criticised that the Chief Minister was maintaining double standards. In a series of tweets on Saturday, Pawan Kalyan stated that, “There are no preventive measures taken regarding Visakhapatnam Industrial pollution, poisonous gas leak & deaths. Till to date no punishment given to Who caused it. Demolish, Destroy & Occupy RushiKonda. Now all of a sudden love for environment?? Why this double standard?”.

In another tweet, he said that, “My Heartfelt congratulations to JSP Corporator ‘Sri Murthy Yadav’ of Visakhapatnam corporation for his relentless fight on Rushikonda destruction & Andhra University’s environment damage & encroachment.”

It may be worth mentioning here that the Chief Minister in his visit to Vizag on Friday announced the ban on plastic use in Andhra Pradesh.

There are no preventive measures taken regarding Visakhapatnam Industrial pollution, poisonous gas leak & deaths.Till to date no punishment given to Who caused it. Demolish,Destroy & Occupy RushiKonda. Now all of a sudden love for environment??

Why this double standard? — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) August 27, 2022