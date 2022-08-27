JSP Constitutes Crowd Funding Committee

M.S. Rao

Naming the crowd funding committee as “Naa Sena Kosam – Naa Vanthu”, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) constituted the committee with 32 members, on Saturday. The party announced that Bongunuri Mahender Reddy is appointed as Chairman for the Committee, Ram Tallulri is appointed as Convener and Rukmini Kota and TC Varul as Co-conveners.

G. Bhaskar, K. Sairaj, Sateesh Reddy, Kranti Kumar, Pavan Kishore, S. Giridhar and Ravi Kumar in the Coordination Committee (NRI). Tangella Uday Srinivas in Social media, while Pasupuleti Sanjiv in IT division. The party also appointed Akula Kiran, Gavara Lakshmi, Appalaswami Giridhar, M. Mahesh and G. Kishore as volunteers.

B. Venkatalakshmi, Dr. Natesh, P. Ramakrishna, T. Ramanareddy, p. Raju, Sayyad Jilani, M. Babi, Rayapati Aruna and B. Eswaraiah in Andhra Pradesh wing and Akula Suman, Miriyala Jagan, Y. Rajesh, P. Sai Sirisha and Ravula Madhu in Telangana.