What Next Naveen Polishetty?

Naveen Polishetty is one actor who is not in a hurry. He delivered four blockbusters in a row and the numbers of Anaganaga Oka Raju clearly indicate that the actor has gained enough stardom in Telugu cinema. The actor too is not in a mad rush and he likes to take one film at a time. He is involved in his script, participates in writing. Naveen Polishetty will work with one more debutant in his next film and the film is currently in the scripting stage.

Venkat Boyanapalli will bankroll the film on Niharika Entertainment banner. The shoot commences during the second half of the year. Naveen Polishetty will finalize the team of actors and technicians after the script gets wrapped up. More details will be announced officially soon.