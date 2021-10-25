What’s behind MLA Ganta’s political moves?

Senior politician Ganta Srinivasa Rao has perfected the art of surprising the people with his sudden moves. This time again, he has surprised everyone, including his party – the TDP – with his move. He has supported the TDP and even organised protests heeding to the party call. Sounds confusing? Wondering what’s the big deal about heeding to the party’s call? Then read on.

Ganta has been dominating the Vizag district politics by over three decades. He was an MLA, an MP and a minister. Ganta is known to change his constituencies like he changes his shirt. Also, he is known to change his parties. He always joins the ruling party and manages to grab a plum post. But 2019 elections proved to be different.

In 2019, he had won on TDP ticket but the YSRCP formed the government. As is his wont, Ganta tried every trick in the trade to sneak into the YSRCP and become a minister. However, he could not do so due to the strong opposition from YSRCP MLAs.. At the same time, he became very inactive in the TDP. He did not meet the party workers and did not organise any party programmes. Then he tried to join the Jana Sena of Pawan Kalyan and began holding meetings of the Kapu MLAs.

Using the Vizag Steel Plant issue as a pretext, he even sent his resignation from the assembly. He has done this without even consulting his own party leadership. But, he never really pursued his resignation. So, he is in the TDP, but is not with the TDP. So, everyone thought that he would leave the TDP sooner than later.

Now the latest is that Ganta has suddenly become loyal to his party, the TDP. He has organised protest programmes against the YSRCP on the Pattabhi issue. Ganta’s sudden activism has left everyone surprised. He has not only organised protests but also supported Chandrababu. Sources say that he has decided to mend fences with the TDP and Chandrababu in view of the possibility of a Jana Sena-TDP alliance by 2024.